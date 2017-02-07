Police: Bank robber asked for all $50 and $100 bills
Rogue River, Ore.- A bank robber wearing a black cowboy hat strode into the Evergreen Bank in Rogue River Friday and handed the teller a note demanding all her $50 and $100 bills. The robbery happened just after Noon on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
