Police: Bank robber asked for all $50 and $100 bills

Rogue River, Ore.- A bank robber wearing a black cowboy hat strode into the Evergreen Bank in Rogue River Friday and handed the teller a note demanding all her $50 and $100 bills. The robbery happened just after Noon on Friday.

