Grants Pass restaurant prepares for flooding
Tap Rock has an outdoor patio right on the Rogue River, and though the water levels haven't reached the deck yet - staff there are preparing for it to happen. "Other than getting salt and other shovels for the snow and ice, we've stocked up on some sandbags.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOBI NBC5.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogue River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to oregon (Sep '06)
|Feb 1
|Amandat
|181
|Lacey elaine oliver
|Jan 28
|Lilysdaddy
|1
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Grants Pass culvert bursts
|Jan 9
|Hate irrigation d...
|2
|Trump For President
|Dec '16
|Kjwood
|5
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj...
|Aug '16
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogue River Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC