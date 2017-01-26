Curry County official, fishing guide ...

Curry County official, fishing guide risk lives to help stranded man

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: KOBI NBC5

A Curry County Commissioner along with a local fishing guide risked their lives to help a man who needed medical attention. According to the Curry County Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Search and Rescue members were notified by radio Monday that a 49-year-old man had fallen from a ladder and hurt his back while working at the Paradise Lodge, west of Agness.

