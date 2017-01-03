Almost an all-time record

The Tuesday night snow that buried parked vehicles, closed public facilities and part of Interstate 5 and caused power outages around Jackson County didn't set a 24-hour snowfall record, but it did nab the runner-up position. About 8.3 inches fell at the Medford airport from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

