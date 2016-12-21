The strange case of the Northwest's N...

The strange case of the Northwest's Native American Nazi

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Crosscut.com

He was a Native American from Oregon who called himself "Chief Red Cloud," and he cut an impressive figure. In the late 1930s, he appeared in public schools, lecture halls and at youth organizations in the Northwest talking about the plight of the American Indians, their role in creating American democracy, and the dangers they faced from a global foe - the Jews His attire was striking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crosscut.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogue River Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump For President Dec 8 Kjwood 5
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Dec 6 babygirl 1
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj... Aug '16 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 8
News Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15) Aug '15 PJofGrantsPass 1
See all Rogue River Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogue River Forum Now

Rogue River Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogue River Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Rogue River, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,309

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC