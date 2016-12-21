Joseph Vaile: Water is life wherever ...

Joseph Vaile: Water is life wherever you live Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

The protest in North Dakota over the construction of an oil pipeline under the Missouri River near the Standing Rock Reservation has been gathering momentum for months. Episodes of violence between protesters and law enforcement in recent weeks put it in the spotlight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ashland Daily Tidings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogue River Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump For President Dec 8 Kjwood 5
News Man arrested after standoff in Merlin Dec 6 babygirl 1
Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier Oct '16 KirahFitton 1
News Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj... Aug '16 We Hate Coos Bay ... 1
News Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-... Aug '16 Knock off purse s... 8
News Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15) Aug '15 PJofGrantsPass 1
See all Rogue River Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogue River Forum Now

Rogue River Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogue River Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Rogue River, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,319

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC