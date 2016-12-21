Failed GPS Directions Leave Family Stranded in Snow
A family traveling to California found themselves stuck on an unplowed, snow-covered road after following the fastest route on their GPS navigation system. Ron Sanquist and Karen Bonell-Sanquist, their 9-year-old daughter and the family dog were en route from Oregon when they say their GPS system directed them straight through the Page Mountain Sno-Park in the state's Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Rogue River Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump For President
|Dec 8
|Kjwood
|5
|Man arrested after standoff in Merlin
|Dec 6
|babygirl
|1
|Lost Dog Small Rat Terrier
|Oct '16
|KirahFitton
|1
|Southwest Oregon pot growers eye potential for ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|LNG pipeline group uses Olympic ad to show proj...
|Aug '16
|We Hate Coos Bay ...
|1
|Portable potty pot find is Ore. town's biggest-...
|Aug '16
|Knock off purse s...
|8
|Excavators demolish dam to boost salmon migration (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|PJofGrantsPass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogue River Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC