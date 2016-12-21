Failed GPS Directions Leave Family St...

Failed GPS Directions Leave Family Stranded in Snow

Monday Dec 12 Read more: 1560 KNZR

A family traveling to California found themselves stuck on an unplowed, snow-covered road after following the fastest route on their GPS navigation system. Ron Sanquist and Karen Bonell-Sanquist, their 9-year-old daughter and the family dog were en route from Oregon when they say their GPS system directed them straight through the Page Mountain Sno-Park in the state's Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

