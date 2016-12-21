Correcting misinformation on the Crat...

Correcting misinformation on the Crater Lake Wilderness plan

Saturday Dec 10 Read more: The News-Review

Todd Vaughn's opinion piece dated Tuesday Nov. 29, begins with the claim that more wilderness designation is not needed in the Umpqua National Forest. I would like to remind readers that only about 4 percent of Oregon's public lands are in designated wilderness, far less than her neighboring states, with California at a hefty 15 percent, Washington with 10 percent and even Idaho at 8 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Rogue River, OR

