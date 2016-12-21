Correcting misinformation on the Crater Lake Wilderness plan

Todd Vaughn's opinion piece dated Tuesday Nov. 29, begins with the claim that more wilderness designation is not needed in the Umpqua National Forest. I would like to remind readers that only about 4 percent of Oregon's public lands are in designated wilderness, far less than her neighboring states, with California at a hefty 15 percent, Washington with 10 percent and even Idaho at 8 percent.

