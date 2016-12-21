Ashland climate and energy committee ...

Ashland climate and energy committee seeks input

Monday Dec 5 Read more: The Ashland Daily Tidings

The Climate and Energy Action Plan Ad Hoc Committee, City staff and the consultant project team will hold a third and final scheduled public open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, to update the community on the status of the project and to seek feedback on the recently released draft plan.The open house will be held on the Southern Oregon University campus in the Rogue River Room at the Stevenson Union. The draft plan represents the culmination of a yearlong process involving key community members, city staff and the mayor-appointed ad hoc committee.

