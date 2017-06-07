Smith named principal of Surgoinsville Elementary School
Barbara Womack Grainger Today Correspondent ROGERSVILLE - Amanda Smith has been named the new principal at Surgoinsville Elementary School for the 2017-18 academic year. She succeeds Susan Trent, who has retired after 33 years in education, said Hawkins County Director of Schools Steve Starnes.
