News 22 mins ago 6:15 a.m.Escaped Hawkins County inmate found
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said 34-year-old Eric G. Hale of Bristol, Tennessee is back in custody after running off during an inmate mowing detail at the Hawkins County Health Department in Rogersville.
