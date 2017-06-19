News 22 mins ago 6:15 a.m.Escaped Haw...

News 22 mins ago 6:15 a.m.Escaped Hawkins County inmate found

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said 34-year-old Eric G. Hale of Bristol, Tennessee is back in custody after running off during an inmate mowing detail at the Hawkins County Health Department in Rogersville.

