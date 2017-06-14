New record set at fifth annual River Mile

The event was presented by the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton as part of the 2017 Skelton Law Racing Series and was included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition, Mile Series Competition and Kids' Festival of Miles. Kids Mile and Open Mile races were run on a certified mile course on the scenic paved loop trail in Laurel Run Park next to the Holston River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.