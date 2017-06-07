Fiddlin' for the Fourth youth contest scheduled

WRGS Radio and the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration Committee will present "Fiddlin' for the Fourth" Monday, July 3. Young fiddle players from ages 7 to 18 are invited to enter the contest, which will be held in Rogersville at a location to be announced, in advance of the big Independence Day show the following day. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded in each of three age divisions: It has been several years since a youth-age fiddle competition has been held in Rogersville, and sponsors said they are excited about the event.

