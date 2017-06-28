Fiddlin' For the Fourth takes place J...

Fiddlin' For the Fourth takes place July 3

Young fiddle players are invited to enter the "Fiddlin' for the Fourth" contest be held Monday evening, July 3 at Rogersville Middle School. Cash prizes and trophies will be awarded in each of three age categories: Ages 7 and under, ages 8-13 and ages 14-18.

