River Mile scheduled

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Grainger Today

The River Mile is scheduled for Tuesday evening, June 6, at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. The event is part of the 2017 Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton and is included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition, Adult Mile Series Competition and Kids' Festival of Miles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.

