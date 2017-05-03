Rep. Roe's staff to hold office hours...

Rep. Roe's staff to hold office hours in Rogersville

Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. announced he will send staff to hold office hours in Rogersville Thursday, May 18 at the Hawkins County Courthouse, from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. Roe's staff will be available to assist First District constituents.

