Rep. Roe's staff to hold office hours in Rogersville
Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. announced he will send staff to hold office hours in Rogersville Thursday, May 18 at the Hawkins County Courthouse, from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. Roe's staff will be available to assist First District constituents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacie Ann
|9 hr
|fb friends
|40
|Did Erika not want that known?
|15 hr
|Your stupid
|29
|Down with property tax increase
|16 hr
|DownWithPropertyTax
|19
|Where did it go?
|23 hr
|Anis Poopington
|2
|hawkins county jail (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Straight Up
|63
|Tony Harley (Sep '11)
|Mon
|yomama
|17
|Heath Drinnon
|Mon
|Wrong
|8
Find what you want!
Search Rogersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC