Lonesome Pine Trail Crash Injures Woman

Lonesome Pine Trail Crash Injures Woman

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A Rogersville woman suffered injuries in a crash about 11 a.m. Wednesday on Lonesome Pine Trail north of Sleepy Hollow Lane. Julie D. Rasmussen, 40, of Highway 70 South, was westbound on Lonesome Pine Trail in a 2000 Dodge pickup truck when she ran off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail with the side of the truck, sheriff's Deputy Billy Walters said in a crash report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Health Care Bill 1 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 19
Emmett Frazier 1 hr On the creek 6
Dr Spek 2 hr Dr Spek 3
needing a job 2 hr Dr Spek 9
FBI corruption 3 hr Guest 17
possible overdose near trw 4 hr Lance Corporal Bubba 2
Look how amaxing your life u s 10 hr Southern Primrose 2
See all Rogersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogersville Forum Now

Rogersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Rogersville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,934,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC