Lonesome Pine Trail Crash Injures Woman
A Rogersville woman suffered injuries in a crash about 11 a.m. Wednesday on Lonesome Pine Trail north of Sleepy Hollow Lane. Julie D. Rasmussen, 40, of Highway 70 South, was westbound on Lonesome Pine Trail in a 2000 Dodge pickup truck when she ran off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail with the side of the truck, sheriff's Deputy Billy Walters said in a crash report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Rogersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health Care Bill
|1 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|19
|Emmett Frazier
|1 hr
|On the creek
|6
|Dr Spek
|2 hr
|Dr Spek
|3
|needing a job
|2 hr
|Dr Spek
|9
|FBI corruption
|3 hr
|Guest
|17
|possible overdose near trw
|4 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|2
|Look how amaxing your life u s
|10 hr
|Southern Primrose
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rogersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC