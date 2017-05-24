Cherokee and Clinch hold graduate parades
Seniors from Cherokee High School and Clinch School celebrated the end of their high school careers Friday with a cap and gown parade back to the elementary schools where they got their start. They visited Bulls Gap School, Clinch School, Keplar Elementary, Joseph Rogers Primary, Hawkins Elementary, Mooresburg Elementary, St. Clair Elementary and Rogersville City School.
