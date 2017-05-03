Amis Mill 10K road race scheduled

Wednesday May 3

The 4th annual Amis Mill 10K road race is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at8 a.m. at the historic site of the Amis Mill Eatery, near Rogersville. This race has quickly become a favorite as runners rave about the spectacular scenic venue and the gourmet breakfast.

Rogersville, TN

