Amis Mill 10K road race scheduled
The 4th annual Amis Mill 10K road race is scheduled for Saturday, June 3 at8 a.m. at the historic site of the Amis Mill Eatery, near Rogersville. This race has quickly become a favorite as runners rave about the spectacular scenic venue and the gourmet breakfast.
