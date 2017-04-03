Woman's Body Found In 'Septic Tank Overflow'
The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the body of a woman found Wednesday afternoon in a septic tank overflow pond at 200 Meadowview Road in Rogersville. On arrival, sheriff's deputies saw "a deceased white female in a septic tank overflow pond," Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a news release.
