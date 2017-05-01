Woman's Body Found In Holding Pond Id...

Woman's Body Found In Holding Pond Identified

There are 1 comment on the The Greenville Sun story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled Woman's Body Found In Holding Pond Identified. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

The body of a woman found on the afternoon of April 5 in a septic tank overflow pond in a Rogersville yard has been identified by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Donna Mare Young, whose last known address was on Pressman's Home Road. "Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies observed a deceased white female in a septic tank overflow pond.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Someone

Greeneville, TN

#1 Sunday Apr 30
This is very sad that this happen to her but somebody knows what happen to her ...she just didn t end up in overflow septic tank .
So pple that live there knows put the pressure on them find justice for her she was somebody s daughter sister and I would find answers if that was my familiy member so who ever is involved want get away with it truth always comes out. Of u know what happen. I hope u can t sleep or eat I hope she haunts all involved ...
These pple get out here on these drugs and shoot pple up with deadly conscious ..
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacie Ann 9 hr fb friends 40
Did Erika not want that known? 15 hr Your stupid 29
Down with property tax increase 16 hr DownWithPropertyTax 19
Where did it go? 23 hr Anis Poopington 2
hawkins county jail (Nov '12) Tue Straight Up 63
Tony Harley (Sep '11) Mon yomama 17
Heath Drinnon Mon Wrong 8
See all Rogersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogersville Forum Now

Rogersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rogersville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,737,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC