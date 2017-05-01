Woman's Body Found In Holding Pond Identified
There are 1 comment on the The Greenville Sun story from Tuesday Apr 11, titled Woman's Body Found In Holding Pond Identified. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:
The body of a woman found on the afternoon of April 5 in a septic tank overflow pond in a Rogersville yard has been identified by the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Donna Mare Young, whose last known address was on Pressman's Home Road. "Upon arrival, sheriff's deputies observed a deceased white female in a septic tank overflow pond.
#1 Sunday Apr 30
This is very sad that this happen to her but somebody knows what happen to her ...she just didn t end up in overflow septic tank .
So pple that live there knows put the pressure on them find justice for her she was somebody s daughter sister and I would find answers if that was my familiy member so who ever is involved want get away with it truth always comes out. Of u know what happen. I hope u can t sleep or eat I hope she haunts all involved ...
These pple get out here on these drugs and shoot pple up with deadly conscious ..
