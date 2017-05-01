Simpson Enters Kidnapping, Sexual Bat...

Simpson Enters Kidnapping, Sexual Battery Plea

Tuesday Apr 18

Gary L. Simpson, 58, formerly of Pine Mountain Road, Rogersville, pleaded guilty Monday afternoon in Hawkins County Criminal Court to especially aggravated kidnapping and a reduced charged of aggravated sexual battery in connection with the May 4, 2016, disappearance of a female elementary school student who was later rescued by a citizen search party. Simpson, who was related to the young victim, was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to 25 years in state prison on the especially aggravated kidnapping charge and eight years in prison on the aggravated sexual battery charge with the two sentences to be served concurrently.

Rogersville, TN

