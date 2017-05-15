Nationwide Insurance Recognizes Jonat...

Nationwide Insurance Recognizes Jonathan Yates

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Nationwide Insurance has awarded agent Jonathan Yates with three awards in recognition of his sales in 2016, according to a news release. Yates is the principal agent of The Yates Agency Inc. He has eight offices in the East Tennessee area, including Kingsport, Johnson City, Elizabethton, Erwin, Greeneville, Rogersville, Morristown and Knoxville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Semi truck and trailer mechanic 1 hr Trucker Dude 1
Rogersville Hookers (Sep '11) 1 hr Give it up for Free 35
Jessica Manis 1 hr Melissa 9
Slow down 3 hr Homeboy 6
Why are the democrats terrified of Donald Trump? 9 hr little ceasar 49
Arguments for impeachment 10 hr little ceasar 7
Failed Budget Committee 11 hr [email protected] 11
See all Rogersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogersville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Hawkins County was issued at May 16 at 3:55PM CDT

Rogersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Rogersville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,074 • Total comments across all topics: 281,074,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC