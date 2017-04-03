Black Knights Open District Play With 6-0 Win Over Grainger

NCZ060-061-TNZ012>018-035>047-067>074-081>087-098>102-VAZ001-002- 005-006-008-052045- Cherokee-Clay-Scott TN-Campbell-Claiborne-Hancock-Hawkins- Sullivan-Johnson-Morgan-Anderson-Union-Grainger-Hamblen- Northwest Cocke-Cocke Smoky Mountains-Northwest Greene- Southeast Greene-Washington TN-Unicoi-Northwest Carter- Southeast Carter-Roane-Loudon-Knox-Jefferson-NW Blount- Blount Smoky Mountains-North Sevier-Sevier Smoky Mountains- Sequatchie-Bledsoe-Rhea-Meigs-McMinn-Northwest Monroe- Southeast Monroe-Marion-Hamilton-Bradley-West Polk-East Polk-Lee- Wise-Scott-Russell-Washington- Including the cities of Murphy, Hayesville, Oneida, La Follette, Tazewell, Sneedville, Rogersville, Kingsport, Bristol, Mountain City, Wartburg, Clinton, Oak Ridge, Maynardville, Rutledge, Morristown, Newport, Cosby, Greeneville, Cedar Creek, Johnson City, Erwin, Elizabethton, Roan Mountain, Kingston, Lenoir City, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.