Pair Charged In Alleged Workhouse Meth Smuggling Scheme
An alleged scheme to deliver methamphetamine to a Greene County Workhouse inmate resulted in felony drug charges being filed Wednesday against a male inmate and his girlfriend. Arrest warrants were issued for Deborah Ann Starnes, 51, of Rogersville, and Charles Byington Jr., 43, of Millers Chapel Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
