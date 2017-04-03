Pair Charged In Alleged Workhouse Met...

Pair Charged In Alleged Workhouse Meth Smuggling Scheme

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: The Greenville Sun

An alleged scheme to deliver methamphetamine to a Greene County Workhouse inmate resulted in felony drug charges being filed Wednesday against a male inmate and his girlfriend. Arrest warrants were issued for Deborah Ann Starnes, 51, of Rogersville, and Charles Byington Jr., 43, of Millers Chapel Road.

