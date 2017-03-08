Man arrested after alleged crack purc...

Man arrested after alleged crack purchase

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grainger Today

A Rogersville man was arrested Thursday, March 2, after officers investigating the possible purchase of crack cocaine conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle, resulting in the reported recovery of approximately 14 grams of crack. According to reports, officers with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office received information that Kevin Lee Hughes, 39, would be traveling to White Pine to obtain crack cocaine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liar in chief 2 hr B itch bcCONell 11
McConnell Fence from Duffield Va. 4 hr Sic 2
Average Child Support per child (Mar '10) 8 hr Wadeice 101
for rent 11 hr FOR RENT 1
City Election Coming Up 11 hr Truth 32
White Trash and littering in Hawkins County--PA... (Mar '12) 11 hr Wondering 26
who is rhonda ferguson or Lc Barnard (Feb '15) 11 hr Dr Spek 3
See all Rogersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogersville Forum Now

Rogersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Rogersville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,685 • Total comments across all topics: 279,396,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC