Man arrested after alleged crack purchase
A Rogersville man was arrested Thursday, March 2, after officers investigating the possible purchase of crack cocaine conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle, resulting in the reported recovery of approximately 14 grams of crack. According to reports, officers with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office received information that Kevin Lee Hughes, 39, would be traveling to White Pine to obtain crack cocaine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.
Add your comments below
Rogersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Liar in chief
|2 hr
|B itch bcCONell
|11
|McConnell Fence from Duffield Va.
|4 hr
|Sic
|2
|Average Child Support per child (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Wadeice
|101
|for rent
|11 hr
|FOR RENT
|1
|City Election Coming Up
|11 hr
|Truth
|32
|White Trash and littering in Hawkins County--PA... (Mar '12)
|11 hr
|Wondering
|26
|who is rhonda ferguson or Lc Barnard (Feb '15)
|11 hr
|Dr Spek
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rogersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC