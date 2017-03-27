It Happened Here - March 30

It Happened Here - March 30

Brandon Lee West, 35, of Taylor Lane, Rogersville, was jailed Wednesday on two counts of theft under $1,000, aggravated burglary and burglary related to a December incident. Warrants filed at the Greene County Sheriff's Department say that on Dec. 8, West entered a Bear Hollow Road residence and removed a number of items, valued at approximately $440.

