It Happened Here - March 30

Brandon Lee West, 35, of Taylor Lane, Rogersville, was jailed Wednesday on two counts of theft under $1,000, aggravated burglary and burglary related to a December incident. Warrants filed at the Greene County Sheriff's Department say that on Dec. 8, West entered a Bear Hollow Road residence and removed a number of items, valued at approximately $440.

