It Happened Here - March 30
Brandon Lee West, 35, of Taylor Lane, Rogersville, was jailed Wednesday on two counts of theft under $1,000, aggravated burglary and burglary related to a December incident. Warrants filed at the Greene County Sheriff's Department say that on Dec. 8, West entered a Bear Hollow Road residence and removed a number of items, valued at approximately $440.
Rogersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No more games
|21 min
|Truth
|5
|Justin Carter's Daughter MISSING
|42 min
|Dr Spek
|5
|Trump budget cuts would cost Hawkins schools $5...
|4 hr
|Nachos Bell Grande
|17
|d.j. (doyle) l"pe (Dec '09)
|15 hr
|Sister Midnight
|9
|Nepotism and Treason
|17 hr
|Shooter
|8
|Josh Parrott??
|18 hr
|Blondie
|1
|Vicky ringley
|Wed
|So I hear
|11
