Grainger students among inaugural library ambassadors at WSCC

Wednesday Mar 29

Two Grainger County students are among the first six library ambassadors named by the R. Jack Fishman Library at Walters State Community College. The inaugural ambassadors include Lily Vail, a nursing major, and Kristen Wolfenbarger, an elementary education major, both from Bean Station; Megan Wesemann, a pre-engineering major, and Kaitlyn Lawson, a pre-veterinary medicine major, both from Rogersville; Kaylee Lindgren, a special education major from Talbott; and Christina Rowntree, a mass communications major from Jefferson City.

