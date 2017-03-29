Grainger students among inaugural library ambassadors at WSCC
Two Grainger County students are among the first six library ambassadors named by the R. Jack Fishman Library at Walters State Community College. The inaugural ambassadors include Lily Vail, a nursing major, and Kristen Wolfenbarger, an elementary education major, both from Bean Station; Megan Wesemann, a pre-engineering major, and Kaitlyn Lawson, a pre-veterinary medicine major, both from Rogersville; Kaylee Lindgren, a special education major from Talbott; and Christina Rowntree, a mass communications major from Jefferson City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grainger Today.
Add your comments below
Rogersville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|body in Stanley valley
|1 hr
|Yet Another
|31
|Highway Department Mr. Bean
|1 hr
|Homer
|18
|Kim "Richards" Brewer
|3 hr
|Curlz
|1
|Lowell BEAN (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Sick of Bean
|158
|Roxanna Booth (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|Sheew
|46
|Liberalism is a Mental Disorder
|9 hr
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|3
|Jerry Robinette & Eddie Smith
|21 hr
|Wondering
|12
Find what you want!
Search Rogersville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC