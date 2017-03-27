Airport Authority Chairman To Lobby A...

Airport Authority Chairman To Lobby Against Fuel Cap Measure

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

The chairman of the Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority is in Nashville to represent East Tennessee's general aviation airports in opposing a fuel tax cap bill scheduled to go today to the state House of Representatives. Chairman Janet Malone told members of the authority in their regular meeting Monday that she would be at the Capitol to lobby for the defeat of a bill that she said "would effectively cap fuel tax for Southwest Airlines at $3 million a year."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nepotism and Treason 1 hr Factcheck 5
Hawkins County School secrets 2 hr [email protected] 17
brain rimer (tara lipe's husband) (Aug '11) 3 hr NastyFam 57
Looking for 9 hr Ashley thacker 2
Trump budget cuts would cost Hawkins schools $5... 13 hr Bill Mahr 8
Where are they 18 hr Help 1
Rogersville Middle School Mon Rachel 2
See all Rogersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogersville Forum Now

Rogersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Rogersville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC