Airport Authority Chairman To Lobby Against Fuel Cap Measure

The chairman of the Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority is in Nashville to represent East Tennessee's general aviation airports in opposing a fuel tax cap bill scheduled to go today to the state House of Representatives. Chairman Janet Malone told members of the authority in their regular meeting Monday that she would be at the Capitol to lobby for the defeat of a bill that she said "would effectively cap fuel tax for Southwest Airlines at $3 million a year."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.