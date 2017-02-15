Rogersville man facing multiple drug charges
A Rogersville man is facing multiple drug charges following the execution of a search warrant at his residence. Forty-eight-year-old Phillip Wayne Burton's Stewart Drive residence was the target of a drug-related search warrant executed Thursday, Feb. 9, by officers with the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force and Hawkins County Sheriff's Office Tactical Unit.
