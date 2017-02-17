Marble History Day Planned

Hawkins County Marble History Day has been scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Price Public Community Center, 203 Spring St., Rogersville. East Tennessee PBS, the East Tennessee Historic Society, the Hawkins County Archives and Middle Tennessee State University's Center for Historic Preservation are inviting residents to participate in a call for materials and oral history associated with the marble industry in Hawkins County.

