History sought for Hawkins County Marble History Day

East Tennessee PBS, East Tennessee Historic Society, Hawkins County Archives and MTSU's Center for Historic Preservation are inviting residents to participate in a call for materials and oral history associated with the marble industry in Hawkins County, Tennessee. Hawkins County Marble History Day will be held Tuesday, February 28, from noon until 4 p.m., at Price Public Community Center, 203 Spring St., Rogersville.

