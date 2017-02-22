Hawkins County man accused of beating wife for buying wrong beer
A Hawkins County man was charged after his wife says he beat her and held her at knife-point for buying the wrong type of beer. Jeff Allen Worth, 44, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
