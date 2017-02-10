10Investigates: Drug prices can vary between locations of pharmacy company Read Story Michael Crowe

10Investigates: Drug prices can vary ...

Feb. 7, 2017: How do you know you're getting a fair price for your prescriptions? The price can vary between different pharmacies, and even between different stores within the same pharmacy chain. This story is the second in a series of 10News investigations into prescription drug prices.

