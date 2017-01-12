Tennessee man brought back to Delco t...

Tennessee man brought back to Delco to face sexual assault charges from 1999

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Philly.com

John E. Jerdon, formerly of Ninth Street, was arrested on Dec. 28 in Rogersville, Tenn., and returned to Delaware County on Tuesday. A 52-year-old Tennessee man formerly of Upland Borough was extradited to Delaware County to face sexual assault charges dating back to 1999, police said Wednesday.

