Tennessee man brought back to Delco to face sexual assault charges from 1999
John E. Jerdon, formerly of Ninth Street, was arrested on Dec. 28 in Rogersville, Tenn., and returned to Delaware County on Tuesday. A 52-year-old Tennessee man formerly of Upland Borough was extradited to Delaware County to face sexual assault charges dating back to 1999, police said Wednesday.
