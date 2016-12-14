Continue Reading

The Confederate flag flew at Veterans Overlook atop Clinch Mountain Saturday, Dec. 10, during a commemoration ceremony of the 153rd anniversary of the Battle of Bean's Station, hosted by members of the Bradford-Rose Camp #1638, Sons of Confederate Veterans. Bryan Green, commanding officer of the Tennessee Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Color Guard, said, "What not a better description of this overlook than 'Veterans Overlook,' honoring those men and women that served to keep us free?" The Battle of Bean's Station occurred Dec. 14 and 15, 1863, on Breastworks Hill, which can be seen on an island in Cherokee Lake.

Realist

Morristown, TN

#1 Dec 14, 2016
Its a southern thing... We still say grace and ma'am for a reason. Merry Christmas!
