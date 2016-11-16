People Loving People seeking last min...

People Loving People seeking last minute donations and volunteers

There are 2 comments on the Grainger Today story from Nov 16, 2016, titled People Loving People seeking last minute donations and volunteers. In it, Grainger Today reports that:

The People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner is less than two weeks away, and organizers are still seeking donations to help pay for the meal, as well as securing volunteers to help prepare, serve and deliver the meal. PLP will prepare and serve between 3,000 and 3,500 free, hot meals during its Thanksgiving dinner.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Grainger Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Dirty dingus

Johnson City, TN

#1 Saturday Dec 3
Put new news in you retards. Thanksgiving was two weeks ago. Talk about backwoods journalists.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Dr Spek

United States

#2 Sunday Dec 4
It is dated Nov 16, retard.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogersville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bargain Barn Tire 2 hr To nosey people 3
Add drug dealers anonymously 6 hr wilder 8
Sharps Fence 8 hr An Observation 3
To Go Market 13 hr Lynn Ledfoot 2
What are they building next to Bojangles? 16 hr Jerky 2Post 19
Best & cheapest place to get tires in Rogersville 19 hr Bald tires 4
missdiva2000 19 hr interested 1
See all Rogersville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogersville Forum Now

Rogersville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogersville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rogersville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,148 • Total comments across all topics: 277,298,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC