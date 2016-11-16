People Loving People seeking last minute donations and volunteers
There are 2 comments on the Grainger Today story from Nov 16, 2016, titled People Loving People seeking last minute donations and volunteers.
The People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner is less than two weeks away, and organizers are still seeking donations to help pay for the meal, as well as securing volunteers to help prepare, serve and deliver the meal. PLP will prepare and serve between 3,000 and 3,500 free, hot meals during its Thanksgiving dinner.
Read more at Grainger Today.
|
#1 Saturday Dec 3
Put new news in you retards. Thanksgiving was two weeks ago. Talk about backwoods journalists.
|
United States
|
#2 Sunday Dec 4
It is dated Nov 16, retard.
|
