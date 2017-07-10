War Eagle Bridge work on schedule

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: NWAonline

Repair work to the historic War Eagle Bridge is on schedule, with a reopening in September as originally planned, Benton County officials said. "Thus far, everything seems to be going well," County Judge Barry Moehring said.

