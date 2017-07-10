War Eagle Bridge work on schedule
Repair work to the historic War Eagle Bridge is on schedule, with a reopening in September as originally planned, Benton County officials said. "Thus far, everything seems to be going well," County Judge Barry Moehring said.
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seth on nw 9th street
|19 hr
|Radha
|1
|Jake Bryant from Texas (Dec '16)
|Jul 8
|Doc Holiday
|19
|Judges in Benton county
|Jul 7
|Radha
|4
|American ged
|Jul 7
|Radha
|3
|Chief Harper
|Jul 7
|Radha
|1
|Bushey
|Jul 6
|Guest
|1
|Judge schrantz,and bailiff Cody Harper,Jason Ab...
|Jul 4
|Radha beaty
|1
