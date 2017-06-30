Rogers man says innocent in beating o...

Rogers man says innocent in beating of grandmother

A Rogers man who claimed he needed money to pay back drug debts robbed and pistol-whipped his grandmother in May, according to a probable cause affidavit. Jonathan William Marshall, 20, pleaded innocent Monday to aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property during an arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

