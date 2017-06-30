I-49 lanes closing for overnight work
Work on Interstate 49 in Rogers, Lowell and Springdale will require overnight lane closings over the next two weeks, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews paving the main lanes of I-49 between Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale and New Hope Road in Rogers will require the inside and outside lanes to be alternately closed daily starting today through Saturday, weather permitting.
