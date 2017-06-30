Highfill Police release name of suspect in high-speed chase
Highfill Police say Malachi Thompson, 30, of Rogers, led officers on a chase at speeds of more than 100-miles-per-hour today. Thompson was flown to Washington Regional Hospital for what police call "significant injuries" after he crashed his motorcycle into another vehicle.
