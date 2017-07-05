Early Voting Underway In Washington, ...

Early Voting Underway In Washington, Benton County Special Election

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Early voting starts Wednesday for special elections in parts of Benton County and Washington County. The official election will be held on Tuesday, July 11. Voters will decide if the city of Avoca in Benton County can start selling liquor on Sundays.

