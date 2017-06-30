Early voting starts Wednesday on Beav...

Early voting starts Wednesday on Beaver Lake Fire Dept. dues

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: 4029TV.com

WEBVTT GOFUNDME ACCOUNT TO HELP THEM WITH EXPENSES. EARLY VOTING STARTS WEDNESDAY FOR BEAVER LAKE RESIDENTS WHO WILL BE DECIDING WHETHER TO PAY AN EXTRA $75 EACH YEAR TO FUND THE FIRE DEPARTMENT.KATIE DAVIDSON JOINS US TO TELL US WHAT THE DEPARTMENT WANTS TO DO WITH THAT MONEY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13) Mon unknown321 13
Judges in Benton county Sun johnlewis1946 2
News Rogers man accused of robbing and beating grand... Sun johnlewis1946 2
News AD: Watch pro cyclists compete for $50,000 at t... Jul 1 @Kelly 1
Kelly steenblock Barnes Jul 1 @Kelly 3
Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12) Jun 30 Mam1387 49
Jake Bryant from Texas (Dec '16) Jun 22 Anonymous 18
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,365 • Total comments across all topics: 282,230,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC