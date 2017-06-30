Early voting starts Wednesday on Beaver Lake Fire Dept. dues
WEBVTT GOFUNDME ACCOUNT TO HELP THEM WITH EXPENSES. EARLY VOTING STARTS WEDNESDAY FOR BEAVER LAKE RESIDENTS WHO WILL BE DECIDING WHETHER TO PAY AN EXTRA $75 EACH YEAR TO FUND THE FIRE DEPARTMENT.KATIE DAVIDSON JOINS US TO TELL US WHAT THE DEPARTMENT WANTS TO DO WITH THAT MONEY.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13)
|Mon
|unknown321
|13
|Judges in Benton county
|Sun
|johnlewis1946
|2
|Rogers man accused of robbing and beating grand...
|Sun
|johnlewis1946
|2
|AD: Watch pro cyclists compete for $50,000 at t...
|Jul 1
|@Kelly
|1
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Jul 1
|@Kelly
|3
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Jun 30
|Mam1387
|49
|Jake Bryant from Texas (Dec '16)
|Jun 22
|Anonymous
|18
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC