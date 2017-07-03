Arkansas Governor To Grant Clemency T...

Arkansas Governor To Grant Clemency To 13 Inmates, Including Rogers Woman

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he would be granting pardons to 13 people, including a Rogers woman, according to a media release. There will be a 30-day period for public feedback before the clemency is granted.

