Rogers Police Looking For Person Of Interest In Breaking And Entering Investigation

Friday Jun 2

Rogers police are asking for help finding a man who is a person of interest in a breaking and entering investigation. Officers received a report that someone broke into a vehicle parked in the 2700 block of Kilimanjaro Way on Sunday .

