Rogers man accused of robbing and beating grandmother
There are 1 comment on the NWAonline story from Monday Jun 26, titled Rogers man accused of robbing and beating grandmother. In it, NWAonline reports that:
Jonathan William Marshall, 20, is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. He pleaded not guilty at an arraignment before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NWAonline.
|
#1 18 hrs ago
I've often thought about taking a metal chair to my Grandma but for Christ sake I'd never actually do it!
What is wrong with some people?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AD: Watch pro cyclists compete for $50,000 at t...
|18 hr
|@Kelly
|1
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|18 hr
|@Kelly
|3
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Mam1387
|49
|Judges in Benton county
|Jun 28
|Radha beaty
|1
|Jake Bryant from Texas (Dec '16)
|Jun 22
|Anonymous
|18
|Marion County man arrested on five charges (Jan '10)
|Jun 18
|amber95
|2
|Judge schrantz
|Jun 16
|Radha beaty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC