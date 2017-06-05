Police say Bentonville, Rogers robber...

Police say Bentonville, Rogers robberies linked

The suspects arrested in connection with the Sunday morning robbery of a Dollar General in Bentonville are accused of committing the same crime in Rogers. Zachary Lucero, 26, of Bentonville and a juvenile were arrested Monday in connection with the Saturday robbery of the Dollar General at 1201 S. Eighth St. in Rogers, according to Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department.

