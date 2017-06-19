Park shoots 63 to take 2-shot lead at LPGA Tour event
ROGERS, Ark. >> Sung Hyun Park has said one of her goals this season on the LPGA Tour is to win the Rookie of the Year award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Thu
|Anonymous
|18
|Marion County man arrested on five charges (Jan '10)
|Jun 18
|amber95
|2
|Judge schrantz
|Jun 16
|Radha beaty
|1
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jun 6
|Mistystebner
|24
|Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09)
|Jun 3
|MommaJ
|242
|Cultural enrichment
|Jun 1
|Lord Fanny
|1
|Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06)
|Jun 1
|Lord Fanny
|355
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC