Panel decides on road funding Plan B

Thursday Jun 8

Arkansas Highway Commission Chairman Dick Trammel on Wednesday called the decision to pursue a ballot initiative "a step to have better highways in Arkansas." The Arkansas Highway Commission said Wednesday that it would pursue a ballot initiative for the 2018 general election that would raise up to $400 million annually for road construction.

