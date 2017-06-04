March for Truth draws crowds

March for Truth draws crowds

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: NWAonline

More than a thousand people gathered near the Washington Monument on Saturday to rally at the March for Truth, calling for an independent investigation into accusations of collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. Demonstrators join in singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" during a rally Saturday in New York in support of President Donald Trump and his plan for a w... Organizers also used the occasion to celebrate the "resistance" movement against the Trump administration and implored the crowd to stay involved for the long haul.

